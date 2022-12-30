Jan. 23, 1942 - Dec. 27, 2022

BLUE MOUND — Laurine "Sue" Ribley, 80, of Blue Mound, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away at 3:05 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service to honor Sue's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., Monday, until service time at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or American Heart Association.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Sue was born January 23, 1942, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Hubert Paul and Aileen A. (Scrimpsher) Smith. She married Robert M. Ribley in 1967, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on October 2, 1971. Sue had retired from administration at Aspen Ridge Nursing Home. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. Sue enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. Her greatest passion was her family and raising her children.

Surviving are her children: Robert Jefre Ribley (Michelle) of Tower Hill, IL, Paula Joan Runion (Craig Sperry) of Blue Mound, IL, and Mark Jason Ribley (Becky) of Decatur, IL; brother, Paul Dean Smith (Jacci) of Davis, IL; sisters: Patricia Ann Wond (Richard) of Decatur, Ida Ellen Charron of Burlington, VT, and Rita Smith Rice of Ocala, FL; grandchildren: Courtney True (William) of Blue Mound, IL, Caitlin Chandler (Kyle) of Decatur, IL, Cassie Runion (Robert Spencer) of Lincoln, IL, Chloe Ribley, Mac Ribley and Zoe Ribley all of Decatur, IL; great-grandchildren: Rylie True, Paige True, Landon Chandler, Abigail Fuess, and Anthony Spencer.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.