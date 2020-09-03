LaVerne E. Kline (Black)

A Cowden High School graduate, LaVerne worked for the Federal government for over 20 years, retiring from the Long Beach Naval Shipyard. She loved the Dodgers, playing BINGO, and hitting the slots with her sisters, singing and harmonizing on road trips. A heart devoted first to her children and then her grandchildren, she often said,"If I had known how wonderful grandchildren were, I would have had them first." From blanket forts, playing Bump on her mother's homemade board, to swing sets and slides into backyard wading pools, Grandma K's home was the place to be. LaVerne is survived by her son, Tim Liszt of Portland, OR; daughter, Tammy (Michael) Connors of Cypress, CA; grandchildren Jessica (Alexander) Randolph and Joshua (Alessandra) Connors both of Seattle, WA; sisters Lillie Gregg and Joanna Petty. Preceding her in death were many beloved half-siblings, brothers Leslie, Delbert, Thomas, and George Black, and sisters Nadean Gambrel and Leah Reynolds.