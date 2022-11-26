Dec. 4, 1933 - Nov. 24, 2022

DECATUR — LaVica May Noland, 88, of Decatur, passed away 5:33 a.m. Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home in Decatur.

Private family service will be held in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the Samaritan's Purse: PO Box 3000 Boone, NC, 28607

McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

LaVica was born December 4, 1933, in Windsor; the daughter of Clifford and Elmina (Edwards) Houser. She married Lawrence E. Noland on February 22, 1957, in Sullivan; he preceded her in death on October 9, 2014. LaVica was a totally devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed painting and taught Ladies Bible Study. LaVica was a strong woman of faith and completely devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her children. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two infant sons.

