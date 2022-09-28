Oct. 3, 1941 - Sep. 23, 2022

VACAVILLE, California — Lavon Dennon, 80, of Vacaville, California passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. Lavon was born on October 3, 1941 in Chickasha, Oklahoma, daughter of Roy Rose and Lora Moseley. She graduated from Richmond Union High School. She was a dental assistant and worked at Rose Brand Foods. She enjoyed home decorating, shopping, attending church and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her son, Donald Dennon of Richmond, California; daughters: Dedre Stortzum of Decatur, Illinois, and Debra (Todd) Baker of Decatur, Illinois; grandchildren: Zachery (Lisa) Stortzum, Brittany (Johnson) Li, Dennon (Sydney) Stortzum, Amber Baker and Kyle Baker; great-grandchildren: Jax Stortzum, Madeline Li and Sutton Stortzum. Lavon is also survived by her siblings: brothers: George (Vivian) Rose of Vacaville, California; twin brother, Bob Rose of Santa Rosa California; sister, Betty Hooper of Durant; three nephews and two nieces.

Family and friends will gather for Lavon's Celebration of Life at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond, California.

The family would like to thank Uncle George and Aunt Vivian for their compassionate care.