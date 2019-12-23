LaVonne M. West
DECATUR -- LaVonne M. West, 80, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away at 12:09 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Evergreen Senior Living, Decatur, IL.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor Arvo Palm-Leis officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to noon, Saturday in the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

LaVonne was born on December 19, 1939, the daughter of Leonard and Lura Collins Hammond in Cody, Kentucky. She attended Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1958. LaVonne began working at World Color Press in Effingham, IL and later worked in the lab at Shelby Memorial Hospital, Shelbyville, IL. She was a member of the Red Hat Society in Decatur, IL. LaVonne married Kenneth Lane West on April 13, 1958.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Jeffers (Doug) of Tuscola, IL, Diana West of Hernando, FL, Denise Johnson of Shelbyville, IL and Dixie Palm-Leis (Arvo) of Decatur, IL; sisters, Wendy Suey of Mt. Juliet, TN, Linda McConnell (Jerry) of Neoga, IL; and Stella Lois Blickem (Vance) of Vancouver, WA; brothers, Mike Hammond (Lee) of Georgetown, TX, Bob Hammond (Karen ) of Decatur, IL, and Tom Hammond (Debbie) of Shelbyville, IL; sister-in-law, Diana Hammond of Shelbyville, IL; eight grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Don Hammond, Dennis Hammond, Edward Hammond, Jim Hammond, and Ronald Hammond; son-in-law, Larry Johnson; brother-in-law, Eddie Suey; and nephew Warren Blickem.

