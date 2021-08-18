DECATUR — Lawrence A. Turner, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at Central Christian Church in Decatur, Illinois, with a visitation one hour prior. A visitation will also be 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, August 20, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral home. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery, Harristown, IL.
Memorials can be made in Lawrence's honor to Central Christian Church or Sangamon Valley Elementary School.
Lawrence was born April 28, 1934, in Tupelo, MS, the son of Audie and Dorothy (Stovall) Turner. He married Nancy Jane McArty on August 13, 1961 in Harristown, IL at the Christian Church.
Lawrence was a teacher and principal at Niantic-Harristown School District, retiring after 38 years of service. He enjoyed teaching science and was a great principal for thousands of students over the years. Lawrence was a graduate of the Class of 1951 Decatur High School – He later attended Millikin University to achieve his Bachelor's Degree in Arts & Science, then later completing his Master's Degree in Education. He was a member of Central Christian Church and a faithful contributor at the Journey Men Bible Study Group. Lawrence was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the National Education Association and the Illinois Education Association. Lawrence enjoyed spending time with his family, appreciating nature, and he was a devout collector of lighthouses. Lawrence was a classic rock fan. Some of his favorites were Elvis, Eric Clapton, Sammy Hagar, Alan Jackson, and Cross Country Classics. Lawrence enjoyed sweets, coconut cream pie and fresh strawberries with ice cream. Lawrence was a man of God and a powerful prayer warrior. His faith and relationship with God was most important to him.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy of Decatur; sons: Stephen (Susie) Turner, Kevin (Amy Crabtree) Turner; and brother David (Pat) Turner, and his special dog – Johnny. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three special family members; his dogs: Katie, Fluffy, and Sarah.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.