Lawrence A. Turner

Lawrence was a teacher and principal at Niantic-Harristown School District, retiring after 38 years of service. He enjoyed teaching science and was a great principal for thousands of students over the years. Lawrence was a graduate of the Class of 1951 Decatur High School – He later attended Millikin University to achieve his Bachelor's Degree in Arts & Science, then later completing his Master's Degree in Education. He was a member of Central Christian Church and a faithful contributor at the Journey Men Bible Study Group. Lawrence was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the National Education Association and the Illinois Education Association. Lawrence enjoyed spending time with his family, appreciating nature, and he was a devout collector of lighthouses. Lawrence was a classic rock fan. Some of his favorites were Elvis, Eric Clapton, Sammy Hagar, Alan Jackson, and Cross Country Classics. Lawrence enjoyed sweets, coconut cream pie and fresh strawberries with ice cream. Lawrence was a man of God and a powerful prayer warrior. His faith and relationship with God was most important to him.