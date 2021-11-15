 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lawrence E. Huss

DECATUR — Lawrence E. Huss, 84, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Lawrence was born October 30, 1937, in Decatur, IL, the son of Leonard and Marie (Brittenham) Huss. He was an Army veteran of the Korean war where he worked as a diesel mechanic. Lawrence then worked at Firestone before retiring in 1985. He married Velma M. Wooley on February 18, 1961, in Decatur.

Surviving is his wife, Velma of Decatur; sisters: Phyllis Friend and Betty Reed; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In honor of Lawrence's wishes, cremation service will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. There will be no services.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mildred Grindley, brother Paul Huss and special friend George Sadomychenko.

Special thank you to David Dunn and Phyllis Friend for their love and support.

The Huss family is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526. View the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News