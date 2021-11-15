DECATUR — Lawrence E. Huss, 84, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Lawrence was born October 30, 1937, in Decatur, IL, the son of Leonard and Marie (Brittenham) Huss. He was an Army veteran of the Korean war where he worked as a diesel mechanic. Lawrence then worked at Firestone before retiring in 1985. He married Velma M. Wooley on February 18, 1961, in Decatur.

Surviving is his wife, Velma of Decatur; sisters: Phyllis Friend and Betty Reed; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In honor of Lawrence's wishes, cremation service will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. There will be no services.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mildred Grindley, brother Paul Huss and special friend George Sadomychenko.

Special thank you to David Dunn and Phyllis Friend for their love and support.

The Huss family is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526. View the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.