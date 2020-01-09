CLINTON -- Lawrence E. Taylor 77 of Clinton, Illinois passed away 12:56 A.M. December 29, 2019 at The Warner Hospital and Health Services, Clinton, Il.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Woodlawn Church of God, Clinton, IL with Pastor Jeff DeLaughter officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with cremation rites. Memorials may be directed to the Lawrence E. Taylor Memorial Fund.

Lawrence was born August 26, 1942 in Clinton, IL the son of Elmer and Mae (Soulyrette) Taylor. He married Ruth Martin.

Survivors include his loving wife and caregiver, Ruth Martin-Taylor, Clinton, IL and 5 children: daughter Aimee (Brian) Jones and their 2 children Brenna Murphy and Autumn Jones, who were also his caregivers with Ruth; other children include: Lonnie Taylor, Tammi (Lance) Gehlbach, Michelle (Mike) Taylor, and Robin Legendre. He also has 3 living step-children: Scott, Kim, and Stella; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 8 siblings; 1 step-son, Mike Legendre; 1 grandson, Lawrence E. Taylor; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

