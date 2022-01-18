Lawrence Eugene Bloomfield

He was born in Carlinville, IL, the son of James Raymond and Agnes Gertrude Campbell Bloomfield. He joined the United States Navy at age 17, and served nearly 4-years in WWII. He married the love of his life, Iris Carolyn Fletcher Bloomfield on April 14, 1951. They were blessed in marriage for 69 years. She preceded him in death on April 8, 2020. His eyes are bright once again as they reunite in their heavenly home. They loved the outdoors, traveling to Arizona, California, and Florida, attending Notre Dame Football Games and St. Louis Baseball, and most of all spending time with their family. He began his career at Illinois Bell as a lineman and retired from AT&T as a commutation specialist. Gene and Ike were Charter Members of Holy Family Catholic Parish. They had an extraordinary love for Jesus Christ.