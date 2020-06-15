Lawrence L. Jones

ARTHUR — Lawrence L. ‘Larry' Jones, 75, of Arthur, formerly of Sullivan, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Private family services will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Arthur United Methodist Church with Rev. R. Bruce Weiman officiating. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Rose Society or the Moultrie County Retired Teachers Association or the Sullivan Lions Club Scholarship Fund. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Larry was born January 23, 1945 at Grant Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Dr. Grant and Charlotte (Lynn) Jones. He attended Arthur schools graduating in 1963. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in physics in 1967 and a master in education in 1971. In August of 1975 he earned a master in chemistry education degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.
Larry began his teaching career in Rossville, Illinois, continuing at Atwood-Hammond High School, A.A. Stagg High School in Palos Hills, Illinois, Stewardson - Strasburg and Windsor, Illinois. He spent the last 16 years of his teaching career at Arthur High School, teaching chemistry, physics, physical science, advanced algebra and calculus. He had also coached the scholastic bowl team and had been advisor to the National Honor Society while at Arthur High School.
He married Martha Ann (Marty) Fombelle on August 20, 1972 at the United Church of Atwood in Atwood, Illinois. Survivors include his wife Marty; brother Charles A. (Faye) Jones of Quincy; nephews Brian C. (Vickie) Jones of New Lenox, Illinois and David C. Jones of Chaptico, Maryland and a niece Elizabeth L. (Jason) Snell of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry had several interests and hobbies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and growing, showing and judging roses. At one time he had as many as 250 rose bushes in his rural Sullivan yard. He enjoyed watching the Fighting Illini sports teams and the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of the Sullivan Lions Club and the Moultrie County Retired Teachers Association, serving both groups as treasurer for many years.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.