Lawrence L. Jones

ARTHUR — Lawrence L. ‘Larry' Jones, 75, of Arthur, formerly of Sullivan, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.

Private family services will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Arthur United Methodist Church with Rev. R. Bruce Weiman officiating. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Rose Society or the Moultrie County Retired Teachers Association or the Sullivan Lions Club Scholarship Fund. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Larry was born January 23, 1945 at Grant Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Dr. Grant and Charlotte (Lynn) Jones. He attended Arthur schools graduating in 1963. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in physics in 1967 and a master in education in 1971. In August of 1975 he earned a master in chemistry education degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.