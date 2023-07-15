Sept. 2, 1953 - July 13, 2023

DECATUR — Lawrence "Larry" Allan Webb, 69, of Decatur, IL, passed away July 13, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born September 2, 1953, in Bainbridge, MD, the son of Clifton and Evelyn (Smiley) Webb, Jr. Larry was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving from 1972 - 1974. He married Joyce Aderman on July 9, 1977, in Decatur, IL.

Larry truly enjoyed his career as Director of Information Services for Risinger Transfer, Morton, IL. He was first and foremost a loving family man and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He loved playing chess with his son, Matthew; enjoyed history, science and physics. He was an avid movie watcher and coin collector. He was a talented drummer and played in several bands over the years. He also held great love for his grand-dogs: Ollie, Leo, Joey, Roscoe, Reba, and JoJo.

Surviving Larry are, Joyce; and their children: Amanda Evelyn Webb of Bloomington, IL, Matthew Lawrence Webb (Laura) of Forsyth, IL, Lisa Nicole Webb (Brianna) of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Jasmine, Nya, and Ryman; niece, Alicia Hamilton of Franklin, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Clifton, Sr. and Gladys Webb; sister, Nancy Hamilton and brother-in-law, Vester; and beloved grand dog, Charlie.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials to Man in the Mirror, online at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E342181&id=7&t=638249534857145088; or by mail at Man in the Mirror, 1375 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL, 32707.

Condolences may be left to Larry's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.