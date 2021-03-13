BETHANY — Lawrence S. Ford, 96, of Bethany, Illinois, died on March 9, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, with family at his side.

The third of nine children, Lawrence was born on December 23, 1924, in Pierson, Illinois, to Wesley and Muriel Ford, deceased. He is survived by sisters: Marie Smith, Ruth Scott, Nancy Conway; and brothers: Robert Ford (Carol) and Arthur Ford (Linda). He was preceded in death by Eugene Ford, Floriene Viles, and Phyllis Lehman.

Lawrence served in the Navy from July 1943 to May 1946 and married his wife Martha Jean (deceased, 1999) in November 1949, and subsequently worked at the Grigoleit Co. in Decatur, Illinois.

He is survived by his five children: Mary Winsky (Dennis), Margie Masih (Anowsh), Melisa D'Alise (Emilio), Chris Ford, and Rachel Levine (Robert), one grandchild, Christopher Petro; four great-grandchildren: Christina, Courtney, Caden, and Chloe; and two great-great-grandchildren: Carson and Cortez. He was preceded by his beloved daughter-in-law, Janet Ford.