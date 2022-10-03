SULLIVAN — Lazan Harshman, age 70, of Sullivan, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ in Sullivan, IL with Vanessa Patient and Brigham Hagerman officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years and both parents. Survivors include her daughter, Carrie Perry of Sullivan; son, John Harshman of Bethany; grandson, Samuel Perry of Sullivan; and brothers: Steve (Theresa) Poland and Jim (Mary Lou) Poland both of Sullivan.