Lea Diane Nihiser
0 entries

Lea Diane Nihiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Lea Diane Nihiser, 70, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 14, 1949 in Decatur, IL. Lea is survived by her daughter, Gina Ellis, and was preceded by her parents.

Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lea Nihiser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News