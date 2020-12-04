FORSYTH — Lee Ann (Winkleblack) Beane, of Forsyth, IL, died on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, a day before her 56th birthday, after a decade-long battle with breast cancer. Lee was born on November 24, 1964, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, to Richard Lee and Beverly Ann (Bowen) Winkleblack.

She was valedictorian of the 1982 class of Stephen Decatur High School, and she graduated summa cum laude from Millikin University in 1986. She earned an MBA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1988. Lee worked at the Illinois State Dental Society (ISDS) for twenty-two years, where she attained the position of Associate Executive Director and Director of Communications.

She married Trent Beane on July 14, 2001, in Springfield, and, in 2005, became the mother of their precious daughter, Amanda Ann. A faithful and loving servant of the Lord, Lee was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, who brought joy and hope to all those she touched. Always present with wise counsel, patience, and an entertaining story, she was the best wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, or friend one could have. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

Her grandparents George and Ann Winkleblack and Charles and Edith Bowen; parents-in-law Don and Janice Beane; several aunts, uncles, and cousins preceded her in death.