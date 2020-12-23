DECATUR — Lee W. Blair, 82, of Decatur, passed away surrounded by his family on December 21, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:30 AM, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes is assisting the family. Memorials in Lee's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, c/o Community Foundation, 101 S. Main St., Suite 400, Decatur, IL 62523.
Lee was born February 27, 1938 in Decatur, IL, the son of Edward and Dorothy (Cook) Blair. He retired from Caterpillar, Inc. after 37-1/2 years working in various capacities in the plant.
Lee married Patricia "Pat" Rex on June 15, 1958 in Decatur, IL. Together they raised two sons. Lee and Pat loved ballroom dancing, winning many amateur awards. He and Pat co-hosted the Argenta Dance Club for several years. Lee loved not only ballroom dancing, but also bluegrass music. He had a God-given musical talent and taught himself how to play the guitar, banjo, stand-up bass, and mandolin. His favorite pastime was playing and singing his beloved bluegrass music and attending the bluegrass festivals. He also had a natural artistic talent. Lee had a passion for old cars and attended the car shows, and had his own 1931 Ford coupe. He was a hard worker, keeping busy doing things around the house and he maintained an immaculate lawn and outside surroundings. Lee looked forward to his time spent with his sons, grandson, Jake, and his granddaughters.
Lee was a member of the Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren, United States Amateur Ballroom Dancers Association, the Lindsay-Schaub Newspapers, Inc (Herald and Review) Retiree's Club, the UAW Local 751, and was a volunteer at Rock Springs Conservation Center.
Lee leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Pat; two sons: Jeffrey Blair of Decatur, IL and Douglas Blair and his wife Jodi of Manitou, Kentucky; three grandchildren: Jacob "Jake" Blair of Decatur, IL, Leeanna Blair of Louisville, KY and Mallory (Kyle) Clappsdale of Lexington, KY; one great granddaughter and one great grandson. Many beloved nieces and nephews also survive. Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters: Winifred Jean Smith and Virginia "Teeny" Conley; and his brothers: Stanley "Mick" Blair and Floyd "Bud" Blair.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
