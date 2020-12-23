Lee W. Blair

Lee married Patricia "Pat" Rex on June 15, 1958 in Decatur, IL. Together they raised two sons. Lee and Pat loved ballroom dancing, winning many amateur awards. He and Pat co-hosted the Argenta Dance Club for several years. Lee loved not only ballroom dancing, but also bluegrass music. He had a God-given musical talent and taught himself how to play the guitar, banjo, stand-up bass, and mandolin. His favorite pastime was playing and singing his beloved bluegrass music and attending the bluegrass festivals. He also had a natural artistic talent. Lee had a passion for old cars and attended the car shows, and had his own 1931 Ford coupe. He was a hard worker, keeping busy doing things around the house and he maintained an immaculate lawn and outside surroundings. Lee looked forward to his time spent with his sons, grandson, Jake, and his granddaughters.