April 5, 1947 - June 2, 2022
DECATUR — Leland L. Boyer, 75, of Decatur, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in his home.
Leland was born April 5, 1947, in Decatur, IL, the son of Karl and Freda (Good) Boyer. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Leland retired from Firestone. He had the greenest green thumb. Leland had the most amazing flower gardens you could imagine! He was happiest when he was working in his yard.
Leland is survived by his sister, Rita Hatfield of Cisco; several nieces, and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a sister.
Graveside services to celebrate Leland's life will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Illini Cemetery in Warrensburg.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
