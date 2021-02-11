DECATUR — Lena (Lee) Trolia, 92, of Decatur died on February 9, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, February 15, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur with Pastor Wray Offermann officiating. Visitation will be 1:30 – 2:00 PM at the church. The service may will be live streamed at: www.spldecatur.org/churchonline, then clicking "Watch Now". Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lena's honor may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct, Decatur, IL 62526 or the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, 3373 N Woodford St, Decatur, IL 62526. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lena was born on September 1, 1928 in Decatur, the daughter of Isidoro and Erminia (Prevedel) Zandonai, who were Austrian Immigrants.
Lee, as she was better known, worked as a secretary most of her life after graduating from Decatur High School in 1946. Her last position was with Millikin University's Education Department, where she helped meet the academic needs of five university professors.
Lee loved to sing, and as a child, had hopes of becoming an opera singer. She joined choirs in high school and was a faithful member of the choir at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur. She also studied voice at Millikin and performed two recitals there.
In 1955, she married "God's Best", James Trolia, who preceded her in death almost 13 years to the day in 2008. They had two children: Thomas Michael and Tina Marie. Tom preceded her in death in 2001. Lee is survived by her daughter, Tina Voelker of Indianapolis; son-in-law, David Voelker; two grandsons: Nicholas Voelker of Scottsdale, AZ and Samuel (Ann) Voelker of Zionsville, IN. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Helen Wilson.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
