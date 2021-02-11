DECATUR — Lena (Lee) Trolia, 92, of Decatur died on February 9, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, February 15, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur with Pastor Wray Offermann officiating. Visitation will be 1:30 – 2:00 PM at the church. The service may will be live streamed at: www.spldecatur.org/churchonline, then clicking "Watch Now". Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lena's honor may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct, Decatur, IL 62526 or the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, 3373 N Woodford St, Decatur, IL 62526. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lena was born on September 1, 1928 in Decatur, the daughter of Isidoro and Erminia (Prevedel) Zandonai, who were Austrian Immigrants.

Lee, as she was better known, worked as a secretary most of her life after graduating from Decatur High School in 1946. Her last position was with Millikin University's Education Department, where she helped meet the academic needs of five university professors.