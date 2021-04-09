DECATUR — LeNora Kathleen "Kathy" Gentry, 69, of Decatur died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in the Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials if desired may be made to St. Jude's Hospital. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Kathy was born March 26, 1952 in Decatur, daughter of Jack L. and Shirley Ruth (Richhart) Johnson. She worked for Decatur Memorial Hospital Corporate Health and formerly at Borg Warner. She was a member of First Christian Church, Decatur. Kathy married Steven K. Gentry on March 31, 1973 and he preceded her in death on July 29, 2015.

Surviving is her daughter, Tammie of Decatur; two grandchildren; one great grandson; two brothers: Mike (Annalee) Johnson of Texas, Eric (Christine) Johnson of Michigan; several nieces and nephews in law: Mike (Judy) Gentry, Kathy (Fred) Closen, Bruce (Cathie) Gentry.

She was preceded by her parents and husband.

