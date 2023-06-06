Feb. 29, 1940 - June 3, 2023

DECATUR — Lenora Mae Carlson, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away June 3, 2023, at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Lenora was born February 29, 1940 in Maroa, IL, the daughter of Carl Hobert and Bonneta Mae (Eastham) Austin.

Lenora enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels at her residence and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her companion, James Kinney; children: Vicki Gaffron (Mark) of Athens, AL, Robert E. Carlson Jr. (Carol) of Decatur, IL, Penny Powell (James) of Athens, AL, Lori Conner (Neal) of Decatur, IL; siblings: Ed Austin of San Antonio, TX, Nila Foster (Robert) of Washington, SC, James Pucket (Linda) of Mooresville, NC; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents and brothers, Sonny and Gene.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Thursday June 8, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 10:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Nixon Cemetery in Weldon, IL.

Memorials: North East Community Fund.

Condolences may be left to Lenora's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.