Dec. 19, 1933 - April 17, 2022

DECATUR — Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Lenora Nell "Sug" Lee, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, after struggling with Alzheimer's disease for several years.

Sug was born December 19, 1933, to Edwin and Helen Tangney. She was a lifelong resident of Decatur, where she graduated from Stephen Decatur High School. She married James E. Lee on May 30, 1953.

Sug was a longtime member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and actively participated in the Ladies Auxiliary for Decatur Firefighters Local 505. Known as an accomplished seamstress and cook, Sug was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put family first.

Jim and Sug spent several months each year at their second home in Spooner, WI, where they had many close friends. Their cottage on Benoit Lake was the spot for fond family memories of days spent swimming, fishing and enjoying time well-spent with loved ones and friends.

Sug leaves behind her loving husband, Jim; daughter, Tere Lee-Dillard and son, Mike (Cheryl) Lee; grandchildren: Dana (Michael) O'Hara, Seth (Meghan) Dillard and Jenna (Patrick) Dillard-Shroeder, all of Arizona; Sam (Jenny) Lee and Mekala (Josh) Karcz of Decatur; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Helen Tangney; son, Timothy; sisters: Margaret Olinger, Dorothy Peek and Rosemary Orrell; brother, Ed Tangney; and in-laws, Eanes and Rosie Lee.

Sug's honesty, generosity and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all and she will remain forever in our hearts. We are thankful that she is finally at peace.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Decatur, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Graceland Cemetery will take place following the Mass. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.