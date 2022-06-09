March 28, 1926 - June 7, 2022

FORSYTH — Leo Ben Cain, 96, of Forsyth, passed away June 7, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village.

Leo was born in Sioux City, IA, on March 28, 1926, the son of Amiel and Beulah (Austin) Cain. He served proudly in the US Army and then worked for the Milwaukee Railroad and ADM (Archer Daniels Midland) as a grain rates manager. He married Virginia Muldowney in Sioux City, IA. Leo was an avid woodworker and gardener. He was a member of First Christian Church in Decatur.

Leo is survived by his son, Leo Dennis Cain of Clearwater, FL; granddaughters; Lynette (Joe Contreras) Cain and Kelly (John) Marker; and great-grandchildren: James Contreras, Natalie Marker, and Elizabeth Marker.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, three brothers, and two sisters.

