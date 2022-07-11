Aug. 19, 1926 - July 5, 2022

LARGO, Florida — Leo Francis LaFauce, 95, of Largo, FL, went home to the Lord. He was born in Springfield, IL, where he attended St. Peter & Paul Catholic School before moving to Bloomingdale, IN, graduating from Bloomingdale High.

He was drafted into the Army during WWII and proudly served his country. After discharge, he married his high school sweetheart Rosemary Newlin and worked for Baltimore & Ohio Railroad in Montezuma, IN. He obtained his Bachelor and Master degrees in Education from Indiana Teacher's College and taught high school in Ladoga, IN.

In 1957, he and Rosemary moved to Decatur, IL where he taught 6th grade at Durfee Elementary, then became Principal of Lincoln Elementary and later Principal of Stevenson Elementary until his retirement.

Leo and Rosemary were snowbirds for many years splitting time between Decatur and Largo, FL. They eventually stayed full-time in FL in the 1990s, selling their home in Decatur but never losing touch with life-long friends there.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Rosemary in 2017, father Leo Francis LaFauce, Sr., his mother Siotha Irene Anderson, his step-father Howard V. Anderson, and his brother William H. Anderson. He is survived by his son John LaFauce, Sr. (Leann) of Bella Vista, AR; daughter Jean Sanzo (Dean) of Belleair Beach, FL; five grandsons: John LaFauce, Jr. (Shaena), Nicholas LaFauce (Kim), Thomas LaFauce, Ryan Elson, and Samuel Elson (Sonja); step-granddaughter Michelle Sanzo (John Verdieck); five great-grandchildren: Makayla, Katelyn, Anabelle, Samuel, and Leo; and two step-great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Sebastian.

He will be remembered for his quick smile, dedication to childrens' education and welfare, and deep love of family and friends. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and the National Education Association.

Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3850 Lourdes Dr., Decatur, IL 62526. A reception will follow at the Decatur Knights of Columbus, 520 E. North St., Decatur, IL 62523. Interment will take place the next day at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, IL.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Leo's memory to Catholic Charities, 247 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur, IL 62523 or the Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., Decatur, IL 62523.