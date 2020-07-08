DECATUR — Leo W. Quigg, Jr., passed peacefully from this life at home on July 4, 2020.
Leo was born March 18, 1953 in Joplin, Missouri to Leo W. Quigg and Betty Burnett Quigg. He attended Phillips University from 1971-1973, then graduated from Millikin University in 1976. Leo later graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 1980.
After law school, Leo was sworn into the Illinois Bar and served a clerkship with the Illinois Appellate Court in the offices of Judge A.G. Webber III. He then joined the law firm of Fuller, Hopp, Barr and McCarthy and also had the pleasure of later practicing with Phoebe Bowers who joined the firm. At the time of his death, Leo was still practicing law, and he greatly regretted not being able to continue to serve his clients.
Leo's community service reflected his highest values. Leo served as Trustee at Central Christian Church. He also served on the Board of the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation, as well as the Millikin University Alumni Association. He was also past President of the Decatur Aero Club.
Leo loved being a lawyer and taking care of each client's needs. He also enjoyed history, travel, fishing, flying, and feeding the birds. He adored his children and grandchildren, and he loved every animal on the planet. He was a gentle soul with a warm smile and a twinkle in his eye. He passing leaves a hole in the hearts of many friends, family members, and colleagues whose kindness he cherished.
Leo married Claudia Nichols on December 29, 1973 in Decatur, IL. She survives. He is also survived by two daughters: Betsy Osman (Ryan Campbell) , Sally McLemore (Nick McLemore), and one son: Benjamin Quigg. He also leaves eight beloved grandchildren: Isabella Wagener, Charlie Wagener, Trajan Campbell, Lauren McLemore, Jane Osman, Joslin McLemore, Parker Campbell and Emmy Osman.
Leo‘s life will be celebrated in a private family service with hopes that a public celebration may be held when it would not threaten the lives of friends and loved ones. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Those wishing to honor Leo's life are encouraged to make a gift to either Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St, Decatur, IL 62522, or to the Decatur & Macon County Animal Foundation, P O Box 633, Decatur, IL 62525.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
