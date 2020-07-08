× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Leo W. Quigg, Jr., passed peacefully from this life at home on July 4, 2020.

Leo was born March 18, 1953 in Joplin, Missouri to Leo W. Quigg and Betty Burnett Quigg. He attended Phillips University from 1971-1973, then graduated from Millikin University in 1976. Leo later graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 1980.

After law school, Leo was sworn into the Illinois Bar and served a clerkship with the Illinois Appellate Court in the offices of Judge A.G. Webber III. He then joined the law firm of Fuller, Hopp, Barr and McCarthy and also had the pleasure of later practicing with Phoebe Bowers who joined the firm. At the time of his death, Leo was still practicing law, and he greatly regretted not being able to continue to serve his clients.

Leo's community service reflected his highest values. Leo served as Trustee at Central Christian Church. He also served on the Board of the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation, as well as the Millikin University Alumni Association. He was also past President of the Decatur Aero Club.