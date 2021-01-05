Leon "Cap" Vonderheide

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shumway with burial in the church cemetery. A public visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Brummerstedt Funeral Home in Stewardson. Please wear masks and practice social distancing as we gather to celebrate Leon's life. Memorials may be made in Leon's name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to the Vonderheide Family for the family to choose and mailed to Brummerstedt Funeral Home, c/o Leon Vonderheide, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL 62565. Arrangements are in the care of Brummerstedt Funeral Home.

Leon was born on April 1, 1941 the son of Albert and Caroline (Laux) Vonderheide. He was a 1958 graduate of Stewardson-Strasburg High School. Leon's dedication and strong work ethic was evident even in his younger years as he did not miss a single day of school in 12 years. Leon and Shary Grace Bummerstedt were united in holy matrimony on January 7, 1961, in Shumway, and were blessed with 45 years of marriage before Shary's passing on November 22, 2006. Leon farmed in the Shumway/Stewardson area his entire life. He also worked at World Color Press in Effingham and was honored to assist, whenever needed, in the family businesses, Brummerstedt Funeral Home and Brummerstedt Ambulance Service. Leon was a long-standing member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shumway where he served as a past board member, founding and lifetime member of the Stewardson Historical Museum, past board member on the Stewardson-Strasburg CUSD 5A School Board, member of the Triple A Allis Chalmers Tractor Club and co-founder of Cap & Buds Good Old Boys Tractor Show which Leon, along with his brother Bud, hosted at their homes for 13 years. Leon enjoyed farming, high school basketball games and visiting with people. Leon was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and most of all friend. He was a kind, gentle soul who touched many lives. His heartfelt smile will be missed by all.