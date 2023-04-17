April 24, 1946 - April 13, 2023

DECATUR — Leon Eugene Otta, 76, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Leon Eugene Otta was born April 24, 1946 to Dwight Otta and Charlene (Shaw) Otta, he grew up in Macon, IL and graduated from Macon High School, Class of 1964. He was a well-known athlete during his high school days playing basketball, track and football. After high school, he was drafted into the Army and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War.

On July 14, 1973, Leon married Cathleen L Young at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Decatur this July marking 50 years of marriage. Together they have two children, Jennifer and Lori.

Leon retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company, after 42 years of service, giving him more time to enjoy his Harley motorcycle, watching Cardinals baseball and tv westerns, listening to country music and taking care of his automobiles and yard. He also had a green thumb growing a garden of amazing tomatoes and green beans.

Leon will be missed dearly by his wife, Cathleen; daughters: Jennifer Otta of St. Louis, Lori (Nick) Naeger of St. Louis; brothers: Dale (Sherrie) Otta of Macon, Dean Otta of Mt. Zion; sisters-in-law: Pat Otta and Opal Otta of Decatur; grandson, Leo Naeger.

Alzheimer's made the loss of our dad, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend long, but the memory of his life is never completely gone.

Please Join us for a Celebration of his life on Friday, April 21, 2023, anytime between 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the South Wheatland Community Building, 1624 W. Elwin Road, Decatur, IL (Elwin). Stories, food, and memories will be shared.

Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in Leon's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Missouri Chapter.