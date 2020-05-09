DECATUR -- Leon H. Flitz 87, of Decatur, IL passed away at 6:28 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020, in his residence.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Leon’s memory to the Rock Springs Nature Center or Concordia Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Leon was born December 26, 1932, in Macoupin County, IL, the son of William and Lena (Klekamp) Flitz. He served in the US Army and was a Korean War Veteran. Leon retired from PPG after thirty-five years of service. He married Marlene L. Granda. She preceded him in death in 1974. He then married Carol A. (LaMere) Lingenfelter on August 17, 1975. Leon was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. He was an avid square dancer and belonged to Rainbow Squares club. He was a volunteer at Rock Springs Nature Center for over sixteen years.
Surviving are his wife: Carol of Decatur; daughter: Cathy Seeger (Terry) of Pine Bluff, WY; stepdaughter: Vickie Wakefield (Chuck) of Decatur; stepsons: Michael Lingenfelter (Sheri) of Decatur and Rusty Lingenfelter (Diane) of Alexandria, VA; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren also survive.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, son: Marlon Leon Flitz; two brothers, and one sister.
