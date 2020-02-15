Leon McLain
Leon McLain

DECATUR -- Leon McLain, 87, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, February 17, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Westside Cemetery, Moweaqua, IL. Memorials may be made to South Shores Christian Church.

Leon was born August 28, 1932, in Macon, IL, the son of Otis R. and Opal F. (Thompson) McLain. He married Betty L. Trueblood on December 25, 1951 in Moweaqua, IL.

Leon was a member of South Shores Christian Church. He was a Grain Merchandiser for ADM; was MacArthur's #1 fan in basketball and football, and enjoyed golfing in Colorado. Leon was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty of Decatur; daughter Pamela L. Coleman of Mt. Zion; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sister Joan Short of Decatur; brother Jim (Carol) McLain of Moweaqua; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Timothy, two brothers and one sister.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To send flowers to the family of Leon McLain, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Leon's Visitation begins.
Feb 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Leon's Funeral Service begins.
