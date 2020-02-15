DECATUR -- Leon McLain, 87, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, February 17, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Westside Cemetery, Moweaqua, IL. Memorials may be made to South Shores Christian Church.
Leon was born August 28, 1932, in Macon, IL, the son of Otis R. and Opal F. (Thompson) McLain. He married Betty L. Trueblood on December 25, 1951 in Moweaqua, IL.
You have free articles remaining.
Leon was a member of South Shores Christian Church. He was a Grain Merchandiser for ADM; was MacArthur's #1 fan in basketball and football, and enjoyed golfing in Colorado. Leon was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty of Decatur; daughter Pamela L. Coleman of Mt. Zion; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sister Joan Short of Decatur; brother Jim (Carol) McLain of Moweaqua; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Timothy, two brothers and one sister.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
10:00AM
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.