July 30, 1932 - Sept. 24, 2022

DECATUR — Leona Irene Palat, 90 of Decatur passed away at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital Decatur, IL with her loving family by her side.

A graveside service was held to celebrate Leona's life at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown. Memorials if desired may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling the arrangements.

Leona Schaeffer was born in Pickardville, ND on July 30, 1932, the daughter of Henry and Caroline (Martzoff) Schaeffer. She was the youngest of thirteen brothers and sisters.

She married Robert "Bob" Palat on August 6, 1950, in Paul, ID where they started their family. He preceded her in death in 2008.

She was a homemaker and an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Leona was devout in her love for Jesus Christ. She spread the word of God like wildflowers, leaving beauty and hope even in the darkest places.

Surviving is her children: Brenda Stivers, Cheryl Sheumaker of Decatur, Brad (Denise) Palat of Bloomington; fifteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son and twelve siblings.

We have lost the dearest, kindest, most caring soul we have ever known. The toughest and most resolute. She loved unconditionally with her whole heart. She had a special love for taking care of others, especially the elderly and her love for children was unmeasurable. They just gravitated to her. She would literally give you everything she owned and be left with nothing if you were in need. She will always be remembered as someone who brought love, light and laughter to every room she entered. She truly was unique.

