TUSCOLA — Leona Joy Steven, 97, of Tuscola, IL, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021.
A Celebration of Life Service for Leona will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL.
For further information and to send condolences please visit www.hilligossshraderfh.com.
