Leonard O. "Pick" Pickerill

DECATUR - Leonard O. "Pick" Pickerill, 89 of Decatur died on April of 2020.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Macon County Memorial Park.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

