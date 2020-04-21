× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Jesus came to proclaim “Well done good and faithful servant” to Leonard O. (Pick) Pickerill on the evening of April 13th.

Leonard was born November 9, 1930 in Hillsboro, Illinois to Theodore (Oren) and Nannie (Nan) Pickerill. The eldest of three children, Leonard married Victoria Lee Hlastan on December 3, 1950 in Hillsboro, IL at St. Paul's Lutheran church.

He owned and operated the Shell gas station on Main Street in Hillsboro and went on to become a tool and die maker. He later moved his family to Decatur. He practiced his craft at Marvel Schebler and Wagner Castings before becoming the tool room foreman at Wagner. He later became the general foreman and finally the superintendent of maintenance. After retiring he started Pick's Tool and Design, working with Caterpillar, ADM and several machine shops in Decatur.

He derived great joy coaching his two sons' teams during baseball and hockey seasons. He will be fondly remembered and called “coach” by the many young men he impacted as he coached those teams as well. He was inducted into the Decatur Youth Hockey hall of fame in November 2018 as one of the original pillars of youth hockey in Decatur.