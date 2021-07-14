DECATUR - LeRoy Blazer, 84, died peacefully on July 13, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, July 16, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in LeRoy's honor may be made to The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.

LeRoy was born August 29, 1936 in Du Quoin Illinois, the son of Albert C. Blazer and Agatha (Doane) Blazer. Leroy married Marjorie Bolsen on October 19, 1956 and she preceded him in death on February 3, 1997. He later found love with Mary Bevan whom he married in 2002. LeRoy worked in service for A.E Staley for 40 years until his retirement in 1996. LeRoy also served as a volunteer with the Hickory Point Fire Department for 34 years. He enjoyed fishing and was a NASCAR fan. But he most treasured time spent with his family. LeRoy attended Forsyth Baptist Church.

His is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mary; daughters: Jennifer Clark of Decatur, Diane Henry of Bicknell, IN, and Karen Cuttill and husband Eric of Decatur; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Pam Blazer of Ramsey; sister: Joan Jordan and husband Bob of Moweaqua; one niece; two nephews and his special Maltese Poodle – "Little Bit".

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marge; brother, Joe Blazer; son-in-law, Rick Henry; grandson, Shane; one nephew; and his Shih Tzu, Wiggles.

LeRoy's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Transitions Hospice for their loving care of LeRoy.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.