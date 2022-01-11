FINDLAY — Leroy Joseph Macklin died Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 5:00 in the morning, of old age. Leroy died at his home in Findlay. He was 91.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday until the time of the service. Burial with military rites will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials can be made to the Findlay United Methodist Church.