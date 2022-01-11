 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leroy Joseph Macklin

FINDLAY — Leroy Joseph Macklin died Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 5:00 in the morning, of old age. Leroy died at his home in Findlay. He was 91.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday until the time of the service. Burial with military rites will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials can be made to the Findlay United Methodist Church.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.

