DECATUR —Leslie Ann Cogan was joyfully reunited with her mom and dad in heaven on Saturday, June 13 at 6:16 am. She traded in her broken body for an eternity of peace and happiness beside her Lord Jesus. All pain and restraints are finally gone.
Leslie, born in Decatur on July 10, 1962, was the 4th child of Bill and Rita Cogan.
Always surrounded by friends, she had a zest for life and a sense of adventure that kept everyone on their toes. She attended SDHS until 1978 when she suffered injuries from a tragic car/bus accident. After extensive rehabilitation, her education continued at Sunnyside School before transferring to her current day program at MRI Inc.
Leslie was a shining light to her family and all who knew her. Even in the face of adversity, she brought out the best in others as she courageously faced insurmountable obstacles. She became and remained the heartbeat of her family. Her favorite activities included nightly family swims at Sun N Fun, neighborhood walks with dad, trips to DQ for ice cream, sing-alongs with anyone willing to lead and monthly dances at the KC Hall.
She is survived by her sisters, Kathleen Arnold (Scott) of Decatur; Mary Cogan (BJ Frohnapfel) of Tulsa, OK, brothers, Marty Cogan (Marla) of Chrisman, Bill Cogan (Brett Goodman) of Decatur and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition, Leslie leaves behind her dear housemates, Bradley, Brook, Candi, Kathy, Kelly and Shirley, who surrounded her with unconditional love and companionship every day.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father and nephew, Tommy.
Special thanks to the countless caregivers that touched both Leslie and her family's lives over the years. Your selfless dedication and passion helped provide a quality of life that many individuals will never know.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 18 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 at the church. Updated COVID guidelines for churches will be followed that include social distancing. Masks are requested. A private burial will be held in the future.
Memorial contributions can be made to DMH Hospice, Decatur Park District Special Recreation Program or MRI Inc.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
