DECATUR -- Leslie Russell Jenkins, 93, of Decatur, passed away Monday morning February 10, 2020, at Imboden Creek Living Center.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Leslie Russell Jenkins will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek. Memorials may be directed to kerbystrong.com or 302 South St. Marie Street Blue Mound, IL 62513. The family of Leslie Russell Jenkins is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
