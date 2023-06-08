Aug. 12, 1927 - May 22, 2023

Lester Dale Bracken went home to be with the Lord, on May 22, 2023, at Brunswick Village in Grass Valley, at the age of 95.

The celebration of Lester's life will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City. A visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. The burial will be immediately after the service.

Lester was born outside Effingham, IL, on August 12, 1927, to William and Ella Bracken. He helped work the family farm, got an eighth grade education and in 1945 served in the Army. On returning, he married childhood sweetheart Doris Darlene Matthews on June 13, 1948. He graduated from Watchmakers School soon after and opened his first Bracken Jewelers after 1950. He was in the family business of building houses before, then on his own after moving to Decatur, IL. For many years, he worked as a superintendent for a heavy construction company. In 1968, Lester and Darlene re-opened Bracken Jewelers until 1980 when the business was sold and a move was made to California. Soon after, he again was a union carpenter in heavy construction on and off while both he and Darlene worked in their son's jewelry store in Santa Monica. They enjoyed L.A. life for 13 years before retiring to Grass Valley where he worked and played at his gold mine for the last 29 years, all his way.

Lester had a strong faith in his Lord and Savior and gave Him all the glory for all he accomplished in his life. He had a homespun sense of humor and was very gifted in that he could invent, create, build, and fix most anything.

He loved music and playing the fiddle and steel guitar with family, and having grandkids spend parts of their summers with him at "the farm."

His mental and physical strength, resourcefulness, creativity, and solid spiritual foundation was highly unusual and key to his many successes. He strived to help his fellow man.

He is survived by his daughter, Brenda S. Pride (Gene); and son, Todd D. Bracken, (Diana);

His grandchildren: Tobin Pride (Mary), Sarah R. Coventry (Tyler), Thomas Jack (Amanda), Christopher Bracken (Suzanne), Rebecca Bracken; and great-grandchildren: Avery and Kendall Pride.

Lester was predeceased by his parents, William and Ella Bracken; brothers: Stanford, Millard, Norman; and his sisters: Eva and Iva.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in his name to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Fisher House.