CLINTON — Lester Keith Rich, 84, of Clinton, IL passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Liberty Village nursing home.

Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 7, 2023, at Weldon United Methodist Church, Weldon, IL, with Rev. Julia Abel officiating. Burial will follow at Weldon Cemetery, Weldon, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, and also visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM Friday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Weldon United Methodist Church.

Keith was born December 30, 1938, in Weldon, IL, the son of Walter and Eva (Baker) Rich. He married Sandra Kay Brinkman on June 8, 1958, in Weldon, IL.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sandra Kay Rich, Clinton, IL.; son, Les (Lisa) Rich, Bloomington, IL; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather (Fenton "Chick" Hoesman).

Keith was a member of the Weldon United Methodist Church. He graduated from DeLand-Weldon High School in 1957. He then worked at Caterpillar for 32 years, retiring in 1991. He and Sandra lived in Weldon for 47 years before moving to Clinton. He was an avid Illini fan, and he had a passion for old cars and loved to build and drive them. He was a founding member of the Early Idlers Street Rod Car Club, Decatur, IL since 1972, and a member of the Hudson Essex Terraplane Car Club, St. Louis, MO. He was also a member of the National Street Rod Association since 1972.

Keith loved the annual trips he and Sandra made to Hawaii every winter. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

