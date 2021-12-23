FLORA — Leta I. Bryant Schniepp, 92, of Flora, IL, passed away December 18, 2021, at The Loft in Decatur.
Leta was born December 4, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Bruce and Elma (McCoy) Bryant. She married Delbert Wayne Schniepp of December 5, 1948, in Effingham IL.
Leta was an avid seamstress and crafter. She enjoyed making other people feel loved. Her common saying was, "Remember, you are loved by us."
Surviving are her children: Michael Schniepp (Rita) of Redington Beach, FL, Christopher Schniepp (Pamela) of Lake St. Louis, MO, Mark Schniepp (Rebecca) of E. Palatka, FL; daughter-in-law, Kathy Schniepp of Flora, IL; sisters: Mardell Bryant of Chicago, Carol Stalling of Effingham, IL; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and one niece.
Private graveside memorial service will be at a later date.
The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Leta. Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.