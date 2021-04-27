 Skip to main content
Letitia Mathews Barnes
Letitia Mathews Barnes

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio - Lettie, age 73, of Chagrin Falls passed away at home on March 23, 2021. She was born August 23, 1947 in Decatur, IL to the late William III and Virginia Barnes. Beloved sister of William Barnes IV (Anne). Loving aunt to Anne Evans Barnes and Charlotte Barnes Rice (Hunter); grandnieces: Virginia Gillett Rice and Camille Wagener Rice.

Lettie attended Miss Porter's School and Garland Jr. College. She was a member of the Chagrin Valley Hunt Club and the 21st Century Club. Lettie had a great capacity to love, and this was especially evident in her devotion to her nieces and grandnieces. She cherished the times spent with them and had great fun showering them with gifts and attention. She was also devoted to her dogs whose unconditional love brought her great happiness. They were treated as family and true friends.

A private family burial will be held at a later time.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Christopher by the River, P.O. Box 519, Gates Mills, OH 44040.

Arrangements by Stroud-Lawrence Funeral Home, Chagrin Falls, OH.

