MOWEAQUA — Leto D. Voudrie, 83, of Moweaqua, died February 15, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February, 19, 2022, in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. Visitation will be from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua, with Masonic Rites beginning at 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn (Oddfellows) Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to Moweaqua Masonic Lodge #180 for the annual 4th of July "Kids in the Park Celebration."

Leto was born on October 29, 1938, in Mulberry Gove, IL, the son of Clarence and Oneta (Knable) Voudrie. He married Esther Irene Portwood on September 25, 1961, in Moweaqua, IL. She preceded him in death on March 19, 2012.

Leto was a retired plumber and a member of Moweaqua Masonic Lodge #180 A.F.A.M.

Surviving are his sons: Dean (Kathy) Voudrie of Moweaqua, IL, and Sheldon (Lisa) Voudrie of Texas; grandchildren: William Dean (Lindsey) Voudrie, Kristy Dawn (Brandi) Shafer, Christopher Wade (Alisha) Voudrie and Sarah Elizabeth (Preston) Smith; great-grandchildren: Ashlynn, William, Brinley, Karly, Kaylee, Jamison, Rylee and Sawyer; brothers: Delmer (Sharon) Voudrie of Pana, IL, Robert (Sandy) Voudrie of Decatur, IL, Ronald Voudrie of Decatur, IL and Stanley (Mary) Voudrie of Morton, IL; sisters: Leola Konecki of Chicago, IL, and Linda (Harold) Baldock of Owaneco, IL; sister-in-law, Anna Cleveland of Pendleton, IN; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his wife; son Jason; parents; and six brothers.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.