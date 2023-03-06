Jan. 27, 1937 - March 3, 2023

CLINTON — Levada Marie "Lee" Daniels, 86, of Clinton, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away March 3, 2023, at Manor Court (Liberty Village) in Clinton.

Lee was born in Decatur, on January 27, 1937, the daughter of Leo and Grace (Sunderlik) Cox, Sr.

She worked as a Rehabilitation Coordinator for the State of Illinois. She was a feisty woman who wouldn't let various health issues prevent her from doing what she wanted, including bowling, roller skating, boot-kicking, painting, driving fast, and playing piano. She loved her children and grandchildren. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Clinton.

Lee is survived by her daughters: Dona (Todd) Danison of Clinton, Mary (PJ) Seep of Eau Claire, WI, and Brenda (Gary) Grotjan of Decatur; sister, Wanda Babb of Decatur; and her daughters: Rose (Charlie) Mason and Debra Babb; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several beloved nieces and nephews; and special friends: Karen Welch and Zoe Barger. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Dick Rosetto, Bob Rosetto, Vic "Junie" Rosetto, and Leo "Butch" Cox, Jr.

Visitation for Lee will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial in Graceland Cemetery will take place after the service.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.