ARTHUR — Levi M. Schrock, 79 of Arthur, IL, passed away at 11:57 a.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Otto Center, South of Arthur. Bishop Larry R. Diener will officiate. Burial will be in the Otto Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Otto Center. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Levi was born on July 3, 1942, in rural Arthur, IL. He was a son of Menno A. and Sovilla J. (Mast) Schrock. He married Edna Mae Gingerich on September 25, 1962, in rural Arthur, IL, they lived in Holy Matrimony, 58 years, 3 months, 26 days. She passed away on January 20, 2021.

He is survived by six children: Larry Jay Schrock and his wife Delores (Herschberger) of Tuscola, IL, Kenneth Lynn Schrock and his wife Melissa (Yoars) of Arthur, IL, Roger Keith Schrock and his wife Jeannette (Kauffman) of Arthur, IL, Richard Lee Schrock and his wife Tina (Walker) of Chatham, IL, Carol Ann (Schrock) Gingerich and her husband Robert of Arthur, IL and David Alan Schrock of Cooks Mills, IL; 22 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Andrew M. Schrock of Bowling Green, FL; two sisters-in-law: Marie (Dan) Schrock of Warsaw, OH and Frances (Abe) Schrock of Arthur, IL; and two step siblings: Edward C. (Clara) Schrock and Alta Schrock both of Arthur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers: John, Dan and Abe Schrock; sister, Anna Helmuth; stepfather, Chris A. Schrock; and two stepsisters: Lydia Miller and Elizabeth Schrock.

Levi was a grain and dairy farmer for many years. He also worked at several local businesses over the years. In retirement he could often be found spending time with friends at local coffee shops and enjoyed wintering in Pinecraft, FL. Watching his grandchildren grow up was one of his greatest joys.

Levi was a member of the Old Order Amish Faith.