SPRINGFIELD — Lewis H. Foster, Jr., 77, of Springfield, died at 11:18 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Lewis was born on May 31, 1944, in Evansville, IN, the son of Lewis H. Foster Sr. and Glendene M. (Gash) Foster. He married Barbara Tengler on October 13, 1979.

Lewis was a 1962 graduate of Bluemound High School and attended Minnesota State University until 1966. He was a lab technician at Los Alamos Medical Center in New Mexico. He then became an oil field contractor in Central, IL, a job he loved to do. Lewis enjoyed the outdoors, especially bow and shotgun hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lawanda Casey.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara Foster of Springfield; one daughter, Carla Todd of Oregon; and two grandchildren: Elliott and Bella Todd.

