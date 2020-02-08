DECATUR -- Lewis J. Beachey, 93, of Troy, IL, formerly of Decatur, passed away February 6, 2020 at Aspen Creek of Troy, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

Lewis was born March 8, 1926 in Arthur, IL, the son of Joel C. and Elizabeth (Gingerich) Beachey. He married Dorothy L. Phillips on June 27, 1948 in Charleston, IL. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2012.

Lewis was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He worked at Borg Warner for 40 years. Lewis enjoyed wintering in Harlingen, TX. He loved playing golf and even scored a hole in one at Scovill Golf Course. Most of all, Lewis loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his many friends. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was a member of the Moose Lodge Chapter 36, where he served as Governor.