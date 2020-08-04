DECATUR — Lewis L. Catlin, 100, of Forsyth, passed away Friday, July 30, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Lewis was born June 12, 1920 in Decatur, the son of Harold L. and Bertha M. (Clark) Catlin. A tool and die maker at Caterpillar, Lewis proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, a member and past commander of Decatur Power Squadron and enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. He married Mary Catherine Mucker on February 7, 1948, and she preceded him in death on December 14, 2013. Also preceding him in death are his parents, son Harold, and two sisters.
Lewis is survived by his daughters: Carolyn Riha and husband Gene, Theresa Luebcke and husband Rich, and Katie Smalley and husband Jeff; son Michael Catlin; ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren; several step grand and step great grandchildren; several close nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home with a vigil prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial to celebrate his life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Military honors conducted by the Macon County Honor Guard will immediately follow the Mass. Memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or Hickory Point Christian Village.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr.'s Khan, Dawood, and Kola, and the nurses and staff at Hickory Point Christian Village and Decatur Memorial Hospital.
The family of Lewis L. Catlin is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe Street, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
