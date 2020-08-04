× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Lewis L. Catlin, 100, of Forsyth, passed away Friday, July 30, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Lewis was born June 12, 1920 in Decatur, the son of Harold L. and Bertha M. (Clark) Catlin. A tool and die maker at Caterpillar, Lewis proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, a member and past commander of Decatur Power Squadron and enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. He married Mary Catherine Mucker on February 7, 1948, and she preceded him in death on December 14, 2013. Also preceding him in death are his parents, son Harold, and two sisters.

Lewis is survived by his daughters: Carolyn Riha and husband Gene, Theresa Luebcke and husband Rich, and Katie Smalley and husband Jeff; son Michael Catlin; ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren; several step grand and step great grandchildren; several close nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.