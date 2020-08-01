× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

URBANA - Urbana - Lillian A. (Kuizin) Storm, 93, of Mahomet and mother of Leslie K. Storm, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Urbana, Illinois.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church; visitation will be one hour before the mass in the church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Decatur, IL. CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be left at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.