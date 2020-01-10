Lillian Irene Beckett
0 entries

Lillian Irene Beckett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lillian Irene Beckett

SULLIVAN -- Lillian Irene Beckett, 86, of Sullivan, passed away 12:29 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery, rural Sullivan. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice or to the American Cancer Society.

Lillian was born January 25, 1933, in Stonington; the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Franchois) Sharp. She married Donald E. Beckett on March 4, 1951, in Blue Mound; he preceded her in death on November 19, 2008. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Findlay, the Red Hat Club and Bag Ladies.

Lillian is survived by her daughters, Renee (Steve Lutz) Zimmerman of Shelbyville and Donna (Kent) South of Mattoon. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 1 great-grandchild.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com

To send flowers to the family of Lillian Beckett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 14
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
11:00AM
McMullin-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Sullivan
503 W. Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL 61951
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lillian's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
McMullin-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Sullivan
503 W. Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL 61951
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lillian's Visitation begins.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News