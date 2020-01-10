SULLIVAN -- Lillian Irene Beckett, 86, of Sullivan, passed away 12:29 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery, rural Sullivan. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice or to the American Cancer Society.

Lillian was born January 25, 1933, in Stonington; the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Franchois) Sharp. She married Donald E. Beckett on March 4, 1951, in Blue Mound; he preceded her in death on November 19, 2008. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Findlay, the Red Hat Club and Bag Ladies.

Lillian is survived by her daughters, Renee (Steve Lutz) Zimmerman of Shelbyville and Donna (Kent) South of Mattoon. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 1 great-grandchild.

