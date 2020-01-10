SULLIVAN -- Lillian Irene Beckett, 86, of Sullivan, passed away 12:29 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery, rural Sullivan. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice or to the American Cancer Society.
You have free articles remaining.
Lillian was born January 25, 1933, in Stonington; the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Franchois) Sharp. She married Donald E. Beckett on March 4, 1951, in Blue Mound; he preceded her in death on November 19, 2008. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Findlay, the Red Hat Club and Bag Ladies.
Lillian is survived by her daughters, Renee (Steve Lutz) Zimmerman of Shelbyville and Donna (Kent) South of Mattoon. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 1 great-grandchild.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com
Service information
11:00AM
503 W. Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL 61951
10:00AM-11:00AM
503 W. Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL 61951
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.