ASSUMPTION — Lillian “Joy” Davis, 87, of Assumption, died July 6, 2020 in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Joy was born March 3, 1933 in Assumption, IL, the daughter of Levi and Edith (Hicks) Lewellyn. She married Donald L. “Tiny” Davis on October 20, 1951 in Assumption, IL. He preceded her in death January 1993. Joy was a member of Assumption Christian Church.
Surviving are her daughters : Kathy Brackett, Tina Swift, and Chris (Mouse Harris) Davis, all of Assumption, IL; grandchildren: Amy (Kevin) Ohl of Assumption, IL, Lori (Brandon) Barnes of Moweaqua, IL, Robby (Lauren Hill) Brock of Raleigh, NC, Rhiannon (Jared) Shewmaker of Moweaqua, IL, and Kylie (Austin Gruber) Harris of Assumption, IL; great-grandchildren: Kohlby & Konnor Ohl of Assumption, IL, Braelynn & Brody Barnes of Moweaqua, IL, Brentley & Bryar Shewmaker of Moweaqua, IL, and Parker Brock of Raleigh, NC; and sisters: Jeanette Franklin of Florida, Connie Adams of Taylorville, IL, Linda (Mick) Ruff of Florida and Donna (Dick) Royer of Assumption, IL.
Preceding her in death is her husband; parents; daughter, Debby Brock; brother, Jack Lewellyn, and son-in-law, Doug Swift.
Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.