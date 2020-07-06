× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASSUMPTION — Lillian “Joy” Davis, 87, of Assumption, died July 6, 2020 in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption, IL.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Joy was born March 3, 1933 in Assumption, IL, the daughter of Levi and Edith (Hicks) Lewellyn. She married Donald L. “Tiny” Davis on October 20, 1951 in Assumption, IL. He preceded her in death January 1993. Joy was a member of Assumption Christian Church.

Surviving are her daughters : Kathy Brackett, Tina Swift, and Chris (Mouse Harris) Davis, all of Assumption, IL; grandchildren: Amy (Kevin) Ohl of Assumption, IL, Lori (Brandon) Barnes of Moweaqua, IL, Robby (Lauren Hill) Brock of Raleigh, NC, Rhiannon (Jared) Shewmaker of Moweaqua, IL, and Kylie (Austin Gruber) Harris of Assumption, IL; great-grandchildren: Kohlby & Konnor Ohl of Assumption, IL, Braelynn & Brody Barnes of Moweaqua, IL, Brentley & Bryar Shewmaker of Moweaqua, IL, and Parker Brock of Raleigh, NC; and sisters: Jeanette Franklin of Florida, Connie Adams of Taylorville, IL, Linda (Mick) Ruff of Florida and Donna (Dick) Royer of Assumption, IL.