Lillian L. Halicki

DECATUR – Lillian (GG) L. (Kernodle) Halicki, 97, of Decatur, IL., formerly of Maroa, passed away October 31, 2019, in her home.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 11 am, until the Mass of the Resurrection at 12 pm, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Private burial will take place Monday, December 2, 2019, in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Please see www.moranandgoebel.com to view the complete obituary, leave memories and share condolences.
