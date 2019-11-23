Lillian L. Halicki
0 entries

Lillian L. Halicki

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Lillian (GG) L. (Kernodle) Halicki, 97, of Decatur, IL., formerly of Maroa, passed away October 31, 2019, in her home.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 11 am, until the Mass of the Resurrection at 12 pm, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Private burial will take place Monday, December 2, 2019, in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Please see www.moranandgoebel.com to view the complete obituary, leave memories and share condolences.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News